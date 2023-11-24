Tranent full-back Dean Brett is relishing this weekend's visit of Forfar. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

However, he is desperate to extend this season's Scottish Cup journey beyond tomorrow's third-round tie against League Two Forfar.

The 30-year-old full-back made the switch from New Dundas Park to East Lothian - dropping back down to the Lowland League - in hope of alleviating some of the travelling time to and from matches at weekends.

The move has so far worked in his favour, but Brett insists he would be willing to travel the length and breadth of Scotland if it meant Ian Little's side securing their place in Sunday's fourth-round draw.

"The furthest I've been so far was Cumnock in the cup (South Challenge) last week, so it's just much more manageable," Brett told the Evening News. "Bonnyrigg have already been to Inverness, Elgin with places like Stranraer to come so it was just the travelling. It was nothing to do with the football. I still watch the highlights and look out for Bonnyrigg's scores. I played in Jonny Stewart's testimonial recently too so it was good to get back to New Dundas.

"I still love Bonnyrigg. I text some of the boys so I'll always have a soft spot for them. I have so many good memories from my time there, but I don't think the level justifies all the travelling. I do think the leagues are a very similar standard."

Brett is no stranger to the Scottish Cup with his most memorable slice of the action coming almost eight years ago when he netted a wonderful free-kick against Rangers for Cowdenbeath at Ibrox. The hosts would eventually go on to win the fourth-round clash 5-1, but the defender is adamant these occasions are to be lapped up.

He said: "We're confident but we know it's going to be tough. The pitch will be heavy so for me it's whoever makes the least mistakes will win the game. We're in good form and if we turn up we'll be a really hard team to beat. There will be a good crowd so it's going to be really busy. These are the kind of weekends you look back on when you've finished your career and think, 'That was brilliant'. I've played in a lot of Scottish Cup games and they're special."

He continued: "The target for the next few years is to keep competing and then you never know, you might get into League Two which would be massive for a club like Tranent. That is the aim.

"We've got to be ambitious with the squad we've got. The standards are really high. Earlier in the season I was struggling with a knee injury and was on the bench. But even when I was back fit, it took me a few weeks to get back in the team and there's a few players who have been in the same boat.