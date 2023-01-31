Transfer deadline day Scotland: Hibs sign USA international; Hearts have final Paterson bid rejected
The January transfer window is now closed. Hibs have been active in the market, signing an international striker and rejecting advances for Kevin Nisbet and Josh Campbell. Hearts had a late bid rejected for Callum Paterson by Sheffield Wednesday.
It’s three in, 11 out for Hibs in January. Three in, three out for Hearts.
Transfer deadline day headlines
Key Events
- Hibs sign American international striker on loan
- Hearts' final bid for Paterson rejected
- Hibs reject offer for Nisbet from Wigan
- Johnson exits Hibs for Texas
- Rangers and Aberdeen complete signings
- Lafferty exits Kilmarnock
- United set for £3m Souttar windfall
- FC Edinburgh complete Mercer deal
Hibs have signed USA internationa l striker Matthew Hoppe on loan from English Championship side Middlesbrough, announcing it at half time during their game at Ross County.
The 21-year-old striker will join for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign. Hoppe, who’s career started in the LA Galaxy Academy, has had spells in Europe with Bundesliga side Schalke 04 and in La Liga with Mallorca.
He became the first American to score a hat-trick in the German top-flight and went on to score six that season. The striker is also a fully-fledged USA international.
Joe Savage has revealed that Hearts made another offer for Callum Paterson today. It was rejected by Sheffield Wednesday. He also confirmed that there have been no bids for Lawrence Shankland in January, but says Hearts would have rejected them anyway.
Savage told BBC Sportsound: “We tried to get one more in. I think it’s been well documented we had an interest in Callum Paterson. We made another offer today to get him and Sheffield Wednesday rejected it. They didn’t want to sell him, so you respect their decision and move on.”
Shankland interest
Asked about potential Rangers interest in Lawrence Shankland, the Hearts sporting director said: “They wouldn’t be able to afford him, I can tell you that right now,” he said. “Not a chance. No price, not for sale.
Maloney rejected
Hibs have rejected an offer for striker Kevin Nisbet from Wigan, with the Latics also keen on Easter Road midfielder Josh Campbell.
But with both players expected to play a part in tonight’s cinch Premiership clash with Ross County in Dingwall, club chiefs have issued a stern hands-off warning.
Meanwhile, Hibs are braced for last-minute bids for Ewan Henderson. Wigan are interested in him too.
Postecoglou’s Celtic update
Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Celtic WON’T make deadline day signings, but fringe players could leave on loan before the window closes tonight
Humphrys staying put
New Wigan boss Shaun Maloney has been trying to raid former club Hibs for forwards, but he won’t be taking recalling Stephen Humphrys from Hearts. The striker has confirmed he is going nowhere
What to expect from Hibs
Two in, ten out – could there be further comings and goings at Easter Road before midnight?
Hibs are in the unusual position of playing a cinch Premiership match – against Ross County in Dingwall – on deadline day. Although both clubs supposedly agreed to the fixture switch, manager Lee Johnson admitted he would rather play the game on Wednesday if he had the option.
That may mean that any outstanding transfer business is actually completed well before the deadline, rather than a repeat of recent windows when new players have been announced in the wee small hours.
But you can never tell with Hibs and transfers.
Johnson departs Hibs
No, not that one! It’s defender Emmanuel Johnson, who has joined MLS side Austin FC on loan. They have the option to make the deal permanent for a fix figure sum. The American spent the first half of the season at FC Edinburgh.
Academy director Steve Kean said: “This is a great opportunity for EJ to flourish in a competitive league in his home nation.
“EJ is a good example of us bringing in a young player, nurturing their talent through the development team and loan moves, like FC Edinburgh, and helping them to forge a career in the game.
“This loan will make him a better player that can either help us in the future or support the club financially if they choose to take the option. I have no doubt that EJ will grasp this opportunity with both hands and wish him all the best with Austin FC.”
Robbie Neilson has responded to Michael Beale’s retraction over the ‘third-best team’ in Scotland. The Hearts boss has confirmed Beale did reach out but insisted there was no issue as everyone is ‘entitled to an opinion’.
Neilson said: “Yeah, it was just through a friend of a friend. Look, everyone is entitled to an opinion and some people will think that we are and some won’t.
“Sometimes these stories get blown out of proportion and everyone is desperate for a headline - it’s no skin off our nose.”
Hearts are currently on a ten-game unbeaten run since losing 1-0 to Rangers at Ibrox in November and host Beale’s team tomorrow night.