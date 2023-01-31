Johnson departs Hibs

No, not that one! It’s defender Emmanuel Johnson, who has joined MLS side Austin FC on loan. They have the option to make the deal permanent for a fix figure sum. The American spent the first half of the season at FC Edinburgh.

Academy director Steve Kean said: “This is a great opportunity for EJ to flourish in a competitive league in his home nation.

“EJ is a good example of us bringing in a young player, nurturing their talent through the development team and loan moves, like FC Edinburgh, and helping them to forge a career in the game.