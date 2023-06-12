Transfer news, recap & rumours: Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen & Scottish Premiership rivals

The UK summer transfer window opens on Wednesday for all clubs in Scotland and England. But clubs will not able to sign players based overseas until the international window opens on Saturday July 1. Here are the latest rumours and a reminder of the gossip and done deals we know about so far.

Hearts

Out-of-contract Hearts forward Josh Ginnelly could be on his way to Maccabi Haifa on a free transfer, according to reports in Israel. Maccabi Haifa are in the first qualifying round of the Champions League. Steven Naismith, however, is keen to keep him at Hearts but is understood not to be interested in Carlisle defender Morgan Feeney.

Transfer centre

Callum Paterson last week ended speculation inking him with a return to Hearts after signing a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday.

Hibs

Kevin Nisbet completed a move away to Millwall over the weekend, netting the Easter Road club more than £2 million. Manager Lee Johnson faces competition from Aberdeen in his quest keen to sign Will Fish from Manchester United.

The 20-year-old defender impressed after breaking into the Hibs team in January during his season-long loan from Old Trafford.

Celtic

Brendan Rodgers is odd-on favourite to become the new Celtic manager following talks between both parties. The club’s majority shareholder Dermot Desmond is a huge admirer of the 50-year-old, who previously managed the club from 2016 to 2019.

Manchester City assistant boss Enzo Maresca is another name on Celtic’s list of potential candidates to replace Ange Postecoglou. Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen is another under consideration after talks with Ajax over a potential appointment broke down. Daniel Farke has thrown his hat into the ring after leaving Bundesliga giants Borussia Monchengladbach.

Ange Postecoglou wants to take his former No 2 John Kennedy to London with him, but Celtic are keen to hold on to their long-serving assistant. Chris Davies, who has long been part of Rodgers’ coaching team, is a candidate for the Swansea City job and the Daily Record has ssuggested that Rodgers may well see Kennedy as crucial to his plans if he can’t bring in Davies. Kyogo has also been linked with a move to Tottenham with Postecoglou.

Rangers

Ryan Kent has joined Turkish Super League club Fenerbahce on a four-year deal following the expiry of his contract at Rangers.

The Ibrox club, meanwhile, are closing in on a £3million move for 26-year-old Dutch striker Sam Lammers from Atalanta, reports the Scottish Sun. Manager Michael Beale is also edging closer to securing a £2.5m deal for 22-year-old Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo, according to the Daily Record.

Rangers are also hoping to sign Los Angeles midfielder Jose Cifuentes, according to Football Scotland. But the 24-year-old Ecuador international can’t sign a pre-contract agreement until July 1.

Beale last week signed goalkeeper Jack Butland from Crystal Palace on a four-year deal. Defender Dujon Sterling, 23, is joining from Chelsea on a four-year deal and attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell, also 23,has agreed a three-year contract to move to Ibrox from Norwich.

Meanwhile, Former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is considering an offer to become coach of Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq, according to Reuters.

Aberdeen

Barry Robsons has money to spend but will be looking for a replacement for key man Ross McCrorie, who moved to Bristol City for a fee worth up to £2 million last week.

Former Slovenia Under-21 striker Ester Sokler is a target for the Dons, according to Football Scotland. The 24-year-old plays for NK Radomlje in his home country’s top league.

Aberdeen are also leading the race to sign attacking Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic, according to reports. The 23-year-old former Hajduk Split player currently with Varaždin, who play in the Croatian top flight. He has just one year remaining on his contract.

Meanwhile, former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay is poised to join Preston North End on loan from Liverpool, according to the Press & Journal.

St Mirren

St Mirren have agreed a new contract that ties manager Stephen Robinson until summer 2026. Assistant manager Diarmuid O'Carroll has also extended his stay.

Motherwell

Football Scotland reports that Austrian club Sturm Graz are the latest club linked with a move for 19-year-old Motherwell right-back Max Johnston. It's also been claimed that Groningen are targeting Motherwell top scorer Kevin Van Veen. The 31-year-old, who has one year left on his contract, scored 29 goals last season.

Scotland stars