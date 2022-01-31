Transfer round-up: Rangers bring in Aaron Ramsay; Adam Montgomery joins Aberdeen from Celtic; St Mirren sign Jordan Jones

Aaron Ramsey is pictured at Ibrox Stadium after sealing a loan move to Rangers from Juventus

The out-of-favour Juve player opted for a switch to the Scottish champions despite interest from the Premier League and elsewhere.

The 31-year-old, whose contract in Turin runs until the summer of 2023, is one of the biggest signings to hit Scottish football in recent seasons.

Rangers earlier announced the signing of 20-year-old right-back Mateusz Zukowski from Lechia Gdanks but failed with an improved bid for John Souttar, which was understood to be in the region of £400,000.

Hearts were assessing potential options in case Souttar left late in the day but were otherwise happy with their business.

Celtic had their new arrivals sorted before deadline day but there have been loan departures from Parkhead.

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Osaze Urhoghide has joined Oostende with the Belgian side holding an option to buy, while 19-year-old Adam Montgomery has joined Aberdeen.

St Mirren signed former Kilmarnock and Rangers winger Jordan Jones on loan from Wigan until the end of the season after allowing Kyle McAllister to join Partick Thistle in a similar deal.

The Buddies have had fresh approaches for Republic of Ireland midfielder Jamie McGrath.

Manager Jim Goodwin said: "This afternoon there are conversations ongoing between our club and a couple of other clubs but as with anything there is a cost involved and it is up to the buyers to meet the valuation that we put on the player."

Dundee have confirmed the signing of Zak Rudden after agreeing a loan swap deal that sees Alex Jakubiak move to Partick Thistle on loan for the remainder of the season.

Dundee also tried to speed up the arrival of another pre-contract signing but Motherwell rejected their bid centre-back Ricki Lamie.

"It's nowhere near our valuation so that's in Dundee's court now as to whether they come back," said Well assistant manager Chris Lucketti, who did not expect any late signings at Fir Park.

Dundee United confirmed the loan signing of 20-year-old defensive midfielder Tim Akinola from Arsenal and sold forward Louis Appere to Northampton for an undisclosed fee.

Aberdeen were trying to make other signings other than Montgomery and manager Stephen Glass expected Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Ferguson to be in his plans for the game against Ross County on Tuesday.

St Johnstone signed 22-year-old striker Theo Bair from Vancouver Whitecaps for an undisclosed fee and secured a loan deal for Cardiff's Tom Sang, who can play in defence or midfield.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay has one long-term deal almost tied up, which could be announced later in the week, and was pushing for a second signing.

"There should be one that comes in on a two-and-a-half year contract and I'm hopeful to get a loan done," he said.

Livingston manager David Martindale was not anticipating much activity, if anything.