The Daily Record has reported that Carlisle United centre-back Morgan Feeney is a possible transfer target for Hibs – with Aberdeen and Hearts also keeping tabs on the 24-year-old. Lee Johnson worked with Feeney at Sunderland and is in need of reinforcements in that position, with Paul Hanlon and Rocky Bushiri the only senior centre-halves in the squad.

Feeney was part of Carlisle team who won promotion to League One through the play-offs but a hamstring injury kept him out of the final at Wembley. The former Everton player played 35 times for Carlisle before injury ended his season prematurely in April. He made his Everton first-team debut as 17-year-old.

Doig uncertainty

Morgan Feeney

Josh Doig’s future at Hellas Verona remains in the balance as his team go into a Seria A relegation play-off against Spezia in a bid to stay in the top flight. Verona went down 3-1 to AC Milan on the final day of the regular season and will now face Spezia for their place in the top flight next season.

Hibs are on alert for a seven-figure transfer windfall following reports linking Doig with a move to Genoa. Any move would net Hibs net a significant sell-on fee. The Evening News understands the Easter Road club negotiated a 27.5% sell-on clause as part of transfer to Verona last summer. If rumours of a £6 million switch are accurate, that would net Hibs £1,650,000

The 21-year-old left-back, who came through the ranks at Hibs after being released by Hearts, has had an impressive first season in Italy’s top flight following his £3million move to Hellas Verona last summer, but the Scotland U-21 international hasn’t played since May 7 due to a muscular injury.

Spurs want Kyogo

The Sun has reported that Tottenham-bound Angle Posecoglou wants to take Kyogo Furuhashi with him to north London. Celtic’s Japanese forward could be either a replacement for Harry Kane or complement the England captain should he decided to stay.

After winning the treble for Celtic, Postecoglou is expected to complete his move to the Premier League club in the coming days after being given permission to undergo formal talks. The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Frank Trimboli, Postecoglou’s agent, has been working on a move to Spurs behind the scenes for months. The Sun has reported that Postecoglou wants to take assistant boss John Kennedy with him. Kennedy was understood to have been sounded out for the Hearts job last month.

Sky Sports has reported that Rodgers and former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch are the front-runners to replace Postecoglou. Rodgers, understood to still have a house in Glasgow, is the bookies' favourite to take over at Celtic Park after leaving the club in 2019 for Leicester City. Asked four years ago if he would ever go back, Rodgers said: “Incredible club but like everything in life it's just about timing. Whether I would be received back or not is a different story. But would I go back to Celtic? Absolutely.”

Rangers rejected

The Daily Record has reported that Rangers have made a had a bid to sign Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers turned down. The 28-year-old Nigerian international was bought for £6million last summer and scored seven goals in 26 games in all competitions for Cremonese, who were relegated to Serie B.