The transfer rumour mill is starting to turn as the summer approaches. Here is the latest gossip involving Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals.

Celtic striker blow

Levi Garcia, a 25-year-old striker who has scored 18 goals for AEK Athens this season, has been linked to the champions. The forward, valued at £13m, is thought to be on Celtic’s radar, while other clubs previously linked with the Trinidad & Tobago international include Borussia Dortmund, VfB Stuttgart and Lazio.

Jack Butland and Levi Garcia

The Scottish Sun reports that AEK chief Dimitris Melissanidis has insisted that the Greek club will not be letting the Trinidad & Tobago international go this summer. The striker is expected to remain with his current club for the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. Melissanidis said: “Levi is not for sale. We’ll happily suck it up and we’ll see later. I don’t want to sell him. I want to enjoy him.”

Celtic have also been linked with Slovenian international striker Žan Vipotnik. The 21-year-old has scored 23 goals this season for Maribor in his homeland. Meanwhile, Celtic B team midfielder Tsoanelo Letsosa has reportedly turned down the offer of a new contract and it set for a move south of the border. According to the Daily Record, Celtic are expected to gain a ‘significant’ six figure development fee as compensation for the 18-year-old South African’s departure.

Rangers keeper boost

Manager Michael Beale needs a new goalkeeper to compete with Robby McCrorie for the No 1 spot at Ibrox and has been linked with a move for Jack Butland, who will be available on a free transfer after spending the on loan at Manchester United from Crystal Palace.

His contract at Selhurst Park is up this summer and United boss Erik ten Hag has quashed speculation he could be offered a deal at Old Trafford. He has admitted he wants to sign a goalkeeper to provide serious competition for David de Gea. Ten Hag said: “De Gea will stay but I will not say he’ll always be my number one goalkeeper. I say this because in a club like Manchester United, there must be competition always, in all positions.”

Filip Helander, who will depart Ibrox on expiry of his contract, could make a return to former club Malmo. The Sweden defender has not played since April 2022 due to a foot injury. He missed the majority of last season due to a knee issue, playing just 11 times across the past two campaigns. Malmo, where the 30-year-old made nearly 100 appearances, have offered the centre-back a chance to train as he continues his rehabilitation.

"Filip is one of ours," the club's sports director Daniel Andersson told Fotbollskanalen. “He knows where we are and he can come here and train if he wants to.”

Reports in Turkey suggest giants Galatasaray may offer Alfredo Morelos a chance to kickstart his career once more after a frustrating final season at Rangers. The Columbia flew out of Glasgow at the weekend. It has also been widely reported that outgoing Ibrox team-mate Ryan Kent could join Fenerbahce on a three-year deal.

Aberdeen facing competition

Leighton Clarkson had an impressive loan spell at Pittodrie from Liverpool and, according to the Daily Record, the Dons hope to land him on a permanent deal from Liverpool but the player is still to agree a move. Reading, who have been relegated to League One, have entered the race with Championship clubs also interested in the 21-year-old midfielder.

Speaking to Red TV, Clarkson aid: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it (at Aberdeen). If everything was to be right – and a lot of it is out of my control – it’s a really high possibility that I could be back.”

Meanwhile, Southampton have poached Aberdeen head of recruitment Darren Mowbray and he will move to the other end of the UK in July. Mowrbay previously wored in recruitment for Burnley, Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

Motherwell star wanted