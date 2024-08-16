Transfers that could have changed the face of Scottish football

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scottish football has a rich history, marked by memorable matches, legendary players, and passionate rivalries.

Recently, BoyleSports delved into the history books to unearth some of the most intriguing near-misses in the transfer market that could have reshaped Scottish football as we know it. From global superstars almost making their way to humble Scottish clubs to seasoned veterans who could have changed the balance of power, these potential transfers represent some of the greatest “what-ifs” in the game’s history.

Imagine Diego Maradona Jnr at Dunfermline, or Johan Cruyff turning out for Dumbarton. While these transfers may seem like the stuff of fantasy, they were, at various times, genuine possibilities. Let’s delve into these intriguing scenarios and consider how they might have reshaped Scottish football.

1. Diego Maradona Jnr to Dunfermline

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the greatest “what-ifs” in the Scottish football’s history.

In the mid-2000s, Diego Maradona Jnr, the son of the legendary Diego Maradona, was reportedly close to signing with Dunfermline Athletic. Although he never reached the heights of his father, Diego Jnr had a decent career in Italy and Spain. His potential arrival at East End Park could have been a game-changer for the Pars. The mere association with the Maradona name would have drawn global attention to the club, potentially attracting more fans and higher-quality players. This could have led to an era of relative success for Dunfermline, altering the club's trajectory and perhaps even establishing them as a more formidable force in Scottish football.

2. Ronaldinho to St Mirren

Perhaps the most tantalising of all the near-misses was the potential signing of a young Ronaldinho by St Mirren in 2001. Before his rise to global stardom, Ronaldinho was close to joining the Buddies on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The move fell through due to visa issues, but had it gone ahead, Scottish football might have witnessed one of the greatest players of all time weaving his magic in Paisley.

Ronaldinho’s flair, skill, and creativity would have electrified the Scottish Premier League, potentially drawing international eyes to the league and raising its profile considerably. St Mirren might have seen a spike in both domestic success and international recognition, dramatically altering the club's history.

3. John Terry to Rangers

In 2018, after leaving Chelsea, John Terry was linked with a move to Rangers. At the time, Rangers were rebuilding under Steven Gerrard and were in need of experienced leaders to challenge Celtic’s dominance. Terry, with his wealth of experience and leadership qualities, could have been a transformative signing. His presence at the back might have solidified Rangers’ defence, providing the stability and leadership required to close the gap on Celtic. With Terry marshalling the defence, Rangers could have potentially accelerated their return to the top of Scottish football, possibly even tipping the scales in the intense Old Firm rivalry.

4. Johan Cruyff to Dumbarton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the early 1980s, one of the most audacious transfer rumours in Scottish football history emerged: Johan Cruyff, the Dutch maestro and football revolutionary, was linked with a move to Dumbarton. Johan Cruyff was tempted by the move but he ultimately felt that he was too old at that stage of his career to play there and that the weather would be difficult to adapt to.

Though it ultimately didn’t happen, the mere possibility is mind-boggling. Cruyff’s move to a small Scottish club would have brought unprecedented attention to both Dumbarton and Scottish football as a whole. Even in the twilight of his career, Cruyff’s influence on the pitch and in the dressing room could have elevated Dumbarton to unprecedented heights, making them a cult club worldwide. Moreover, his philosophy of "Total Football" might have influenced the broader tactical approaches within Scottish football, leaving a lasting legacy on the style of play in the country.

5. Diego Forlan to Dundee

In 1999, a young Diego Forlan was on the verge of signing for Dundee from Independiente before Manchester United swooped in. Forlan, who would later go on to win the Golden Boot at the 2010 World Cup, could have been a transformative signing for Dundee. His goalscoring prowess and ability to change the outcome of a game could have propelled Dundee into regular European contention, dramatically altering their status within Scottish football. However, the club was unable to afford his rumoured asking price of £750,000. The success that might have followed could have created a new power dynamic in the Scottish Premier League, challenging the traditional dominance of the Old Firm.