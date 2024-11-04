Tributes have been paid to Bonnyrigg Rose chairman Charlie Kirkwood, who passed away on Friday, November 1, aged 71.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seen as the “saviour” of the Midlothian club and known as “Mr Bonnyrigg Rose”, Charlie took them from near extinction to an incredible run of success which led them to the Scottish football league in 2022 for the first time in the club’s history, with the team still currently playing in Scottish League Two.

A minute’s silence in memory of Charlie was held before the team’s latest league match on Saturday, a 2-2 draw at Clyde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie’s association with the club spanned nearly 60 years; from kit boy when Rose won their first Junior Cup in 1966, to committee member in the 80s and a sponsor through his window cleaning business from the 90s.

Rejoining the club’s committee in 2009 before quickly rising to chairman, at a time when the club was in a perilous state which threatened its very existence, Charlie’s leadership saw the New Dundas Park side enjoy un-paralleled success over his 15-year tenure.

Several league titles and the transition from junior back to senior football resulted in the club taking its unlikely place in the SPFL – something that even the most ardent supporter could only have dreamed of a few short years ago.

Bonnyrigg Rose chairman from 2009 until his death in 2024, Charlie Kirkwood is pictured in front of fans when they achieved promotion to the Scottish Football League for the first time, in 2022. | Joe Gilhooley LRPS

In a statement released on Saturday, November 2, Bonnyrigg Rose said: “The club are devastated to announce the passing of Chairman Charlie Kirkwood late last night. Charlie had been battling health conditions over the last four years but his desire to see his beloved club succeed had never wavered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our sincere condolences go to his wife Julie, children Kerry, Melanie and Kyle, step daughter Lisa, brother Jim, his grandchildren and the rest of his family, playing and management staff, friends, committee members and all associated with Bonnyrigg Rose.”

Other football club’s were quick to pay tribute to Charlie. Kelty Hearts said: “We are saddened to hear the news of Charlie's passing. A true stalwart for the Rose throughout their journey from East Juniors to their present SPFL status. Rest easy Mr Bonnyrigg. Thoughts with family, friends and all at New Dundas Park from everyone at Kelty Hearts.

While, Penicuik Athletic said: “Our sincerest condolences to all our friends at Bonnyrigg Rose on the sad passing of Charlie from everyone at Penicuik Athletic.”

And, Musselburgh Athletic added: “Condolences from everyone at Musselburgh Athletic. Devastating news, our thoughts are with Charlie’s family and the whole of the Bonnyrigg Community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendances for the ‘Rosey Posely’, which struggled to break a couple of hundred in 2009 most weeks, returned to that seen in the halcyon days of Junior football in the 60s and 70s under Charlie’s leadership.

Incremental improvements were made each year to the home of the Rose when finances allowed due to the many sponsors he managed to coax into his vision of the club, with New Dundas Park now unrecognisable from the ground he inherited 15 years ago.

Fans also paid tribute to the club chairman. One said: “Have just heard the so sad news of Charlie's passing , he was the perfect gentleman and will be sorely missed by his family and all associated with the club that he saved and loved so much.”

Mr Bonnyrigg Rose Charlie Kirkwood, who passed away on Friday, November 1, aged 71. | Joe Gilhooley LRPS

While another added: “Such sad news today on hearing of Charlie's passing. He WAS Bonnyrigg Rose and everyone will be hurting at this news. Condolences to his family and everyone at the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie changed the mindset at the club, where players needed to be looked after and no ask was too great or too small that he wouldn’t oblige. Such was his popularity with those that donned the red and white hoops that a huge number that long since left the club still kept in regular contact with him, and he was always glad that they did.

On the rare occasions he was away from New Dundas Park, Charlie would often be seen on the sidelines at Poltonhall, Lasswade High School or King George V watching one of his grandsons kick a ball, as family was a big part of his life. And over the years he managed to rope in most of them to carry out some form of role at the club.

Paying tribute on social media, Charlie’s son in law Donald Cameron said: “What a guy, a gentleman, confidant and friend, what a pleasure to call him a father-in-law!

“A man that inspired an entire town, and made it a thriving community club and professional football club. Will be missed sorely by everyone, friends and family!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonnyrigg Rose football development manager Jonathan Brown said: “Thanks for the amazing memories we created together. Legend of Bonnyrigg Rose and the community!”

While fan Sara Fitzsimmons said: “An absolute legend and what a legacy he leaves, Mr Bonnyrigg Rose. Rest easy. Thoughts are with Julie and the whole family which includes everyone at Bonnyrigg Rose, friends and everyone who knew Charlie.”