Blair Henderson is expected to play a big role for Spartans again this year. Picture: William McGillivray

Now that the dust has settled on the Premier Sports Cup group stages, attention turns to the start of the 2024/2025 league campaign this weekend.

League Two is a huge spotlight for Edinburgh and the Lothians with Spartans, Edinburgh City and Bonnyrigg Rose all battling it out in Scottish football's fourth tier.

The Ainslie Park outfit have a last-16 Premier Sports Cup home clash against Ross County to look forward to in just over a fortnight's time. Dougie Samuel's men defied the odds to finish top of Group E and pip Championship side Livingston after their winner-takes-all decider in West Lothian last weekend.

The group also consisted of Dunfermline, Forfar and Cove with Spartans taking nine points from a possible 12.

Qualifying for the last 16 of the competition is a huge boost in itself, but it's also the perfect precursor to their league title tilt. The club fell at the final hurdle in May when they were beaten in the League One play-off final by Dumbarton. However, they will more than fancy their chances of going one better this time round and that includes going up as champions. Clyde are in many people's eyes the early favourites for the league crown, but Spartans have the perfect blend of youth and experience. Striker Blair Henderson was pivotal to their success last season, and he has already picked up the baton with two goals to his name so far, team-mate Cammy Russell netting three in the group stages of the cup. The Capital side will fancy their chances of getting their league campaign off on the right foot when they head for Stranraer tomorrow. Scott Agnew's men preserved their SPFL league status by seeing off East Kilbride in the League Two play-off final in May and also finished bottom of the pile in Group H of the Premier Sports Cup.

Edinburgh CIty, meanwhile, are going through a transitional period with manager Michael McIndoe having to rebuild his entire squad from scratch. Last year was one to forget for the Citizens after a six-point deduction and relegation to League Two. However, the Meadowbank side are keen to put past woes to bed and focus on trying to find some stability moving forward. They begin their League Two campaign with the visit of Stirling Albion tomorrow and will be eager to make home advantage count. City struggled against higher league opposition in the cup with defeats to Motherwell, Clyde, Partick Thistle and Montrose. McIndoe would be first to admit a run in the cup is low down on the list of priorities for 2024/2025 where all the focus must be on trying to put some points on the board early doors.

For Bonnyrigg Rose, manager Calum Elliot begins his first full season in charge at New Dundas Park after replacing predecessor Robbie Horn in March. Skipper and club legend Jonny Stewart has moved onto pastures new after 10 years at Rose but mainstays Kerr Young, Neil Martyniuk and Lee Currie return for another year. Kallum Higginbotham, signed from Lowland League Tranent, brings a wealth of experience.

"Peterhead are a strong side full of quality," Elliot said ahead of Peterhead's trip to Midlothian. "They will be delighted with their form in the Premier Sports Cup but we are ready.

"It is always a great occasion the first game of the league season, one which I’m really looking forward to,a big performance is going to be needed against a team who finished second last season."