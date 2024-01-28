Two Hearts players hit 8/10s after another derby victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

GK - Charlotte Parker-Smith - 6/10

The ‘keeper didn’t really have anything to do in a quiet game.

RWB - Emma Brownlie - 8/10

The fullback caused havoc down the right side at times. Brownlie persistently attacked Spartans as she linked up with the attack. Multiple times she was unfortunate not to pick up an assist.

CB - Carly Girasoli - 6/10

Unlucky not to get a goal from a corner. Girasoli ensured the backline remained secure as she kept a clean sheet.

CB - Georgia Hunter - 7/10

Continued to be a calm and composed figure at the back as Spartans looked to counter. Hunter also sent multiple long balls forward which almost resulted in an assist for the centre back.

CB - Lizzie Waldie - 6/10

Hit the post early on from a corner after a quick start from the hosts. From here, Waldie remained a composed figure at the back.

LWB - Addie Handley - 6/10

Couldn't get as forward as usual as Hannah Robinson kept her side locked down while Caley Gibb also caused problems.

CM - Ciara Grant - 7/10

Grant once again completely controlled the game. Her tempo and passing range were on full display as the majority of the game was played inside of Spartans’ half.

CM - Megan Bell - 6/10

A promising debut from Bell as she helped to control the midfield throughout. She could well become an important player as the Season goes on.

RW - Katie Lockwood - 8/10

The attacker was highly unfortunate not to get the opener in the first half as her effort bounced off the inside of the post. However, Lockwood didn’t give up and late on, she netted the all-important winner. With the ball loose in the area, she fired it into the net to give Hearts a late lead. This isn’t uncommon for the summer signing, with her quickly becoming Eva Olid’s most important player as her goal tally in the SWPL1 rises to 14.

ST - Danni Findlay - 6/10

Findlay helped to provide a focal point for Hearts as they pushed for a goal. The striker’s relationship with her fellow attackers is clearly improving with decent play coming from her, Lockwood and Timms throughout.

LW - Georgia Timms - 6/10

Timms was by far the most active in the Hearts attack. The winger could have had a hat-trick with the ‘keeper pulling out some good stop to keep her at bay. Fortunately, she didn’t come to rue these chances.

Sub - Olufolasade Adamolekun - 6/10

The midfielder came on and could have scored with a half-chance.

Sub - Erin Rennie - 6/10