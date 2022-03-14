Tynecastle 'blow away' rivals Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale with six of the best

Tynecastle overpowered LTHV 6-2.

It was a long-overdue win for Tynie, their first victory this year since a 2-1 defeat of Newtongrange Star in December. The hosts were out of sight at half-time as they led 5-2 at Meggetland and showed a different side to their play with a battling second half performance.

Ryan Cameron and Taylor Hendry each grabbed a brace for King’s men, with striker Ally Elliot and Connor Power also on the scoresheet. Errol Douglas and Sandy Cunningham netted for Ryan Harding’s side in the first half.

“I was a wee bit nervy going into the game purely because of the injuries that we’ve got at the minute, but when we turned up for it we knew right away the boys were up for it and there wasn’t a great deal of motivation needed,” said King.

“There’s a big rivalry there between the two clubs so it was nice that we were in the mood for it. It showed me we can play a different style as well; we’ve nice on the eye and pretty to watch, so it was good to see us dig in and play for each other in the second half.

“The first half was tremendous, blew them away the first 20 to 25 minutes, they couldn’t get near us. Some of the stuff we were doing was great; we got in behind for fun and there was great pace and tempo to our play.

“It gives us a massive amount of breathing space and a confidence boost. It’s been needed, it has been a horrible couple of months for us. We’ve probably been quite fortunate that other results have went our way a wee bit, so we’ve managed to keep that wee gap.