Tynecastle boss Charlie King was delighted with his side's 1-0 win over Musselburgh Athletic

Boss Charlie King hopes their current run of form can give his Tynie side a boost going into a difficult run of fixtures as they play three of the current top five away from home across their next five games.

"Being unbeaten in our last three games, there was plenty positivity going into the game," said King. "The main thing for me - it's 14 months I have been in the job - and it was probably maybe only second or third time that I have had a full squad of players to choose from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we were superb and deserved the win. We started well for the first 15 to 20 minutes and they then settled into the game a wee bit, but we didn't give them an opportunity to keep that going, we hampered their rhythm by just working hard and frustrating them. Once we got hold of the game we played some great stuff and we got our rewards."

Frankland's 58th minute strike was enough to secure all three points, and the impact of the midfielder, who was brought in over the summer from Stirling University has impressed King.

King continued: "He's turned out to be a cracking signing for us. He's added a completely new dimension to the way we play, he's big, strong and athletic, and he's done really well. We thought he was a striker when I brought him in but he's been centre midfield for a good few weeks."It's a really tough run of games coming up, with four of the five being away from home. We need to play all these teams [at somepoint] and we haven't let ourselves down against them in the past. We will go and give it a good bash. At the end of the day, Saturday is a great confidence booster for us, we are four undefeated now and hopefully the boys take a lot from that."