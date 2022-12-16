Type One Trio: The diabetes girls overcoming barriers to succeed at Penicuik Athletic under-16s

Laura Blackie, Emily Reid and captain Emily Clarke have been excelling on the pitch to help justify a jersey sponsorship from Diabetes Scotland. Being diagnosed with the illness has proved no barrier to success for the trio as they helped their club to a league title followed by Scottish Cup glory with a 3-1 victory over Giffnock at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview ground.

So much so that the diabetes team at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People backed up the jersey sponsorship, awarded after the three girls were diagnosed with the following message:

“Congratulations to the girls on their Scottish Cup football win. The full diabetes team were delighted to hear such positive news about the girls doing so well. They are an inspiration to our younger diabetic children especially our newly diagnosed children in the area who often mention them to us. Keep up the great work.”

The Penicuik girls are also sponsored by Equans, a low carbon energy renewals firm. Juli,e mother of prolific goal-scorer Emily Reid, who scored 82 goals in season that ran from March to November, says: “When Emily was diagnosed in September, 2020, the first thing she asked was whether she could keep playing football.

“With checks and monitoring Emily and her two team-mates are proving that is very much the case and they take delight in hopefully inspiring others. Emily has even been making key rings to raise funds for Diabetes Scotland.”

Asked about the secret behind Emily Reid’s success, her mum added “Diet is very important. A lot of these goals are down to cheese, beans and waffles before every training session.”