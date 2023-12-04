UEFA have announced a new, second women’s club competition that will launch at the beginning of the 2025/26 season.

Hibs' Jorian Baucom celebrating with the Capital Cup. Credit: David Mollison

The competition will be in a straight knock-out format and will offer more teams the ability to play European football. It is unclear at this stage which SWPL1 positions will be offered a place in this new competition. However, with the Champions League getting the first two spots, third place is very likely to offer continental football in the coming seasons.

This could be extremely good news for the likes of Hibs and Hearts who are both aiming to break into the top three over the coming seasons. Spartans may also benefit depending on how many spots are given to this new competition. The winners of the new tournament will also qualify for the Champions League in the next season.

The announcement comes in the wake of UEFA’s announcement to reformat the Champions League. Two more teams will now be added to the tournament with it switching to a single-league stage from the 2025/25 season. This will be much like the changes that are happening to the men’s Champions League from next season.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin said: "UEFA has placed huge importance on developing women's football in recent years, making enormous strides thanks to a dedicated strategy, solid investment and a passion to ensure the game is open to everybody. The new UEFA Women's Champions League format and the introduction of a second competition are further demonstration of this commitment and both will be exciting, competitive competitions that allow more players and clubs across the continent to dream of European glory.”