'Unity and togetherness' - How Edinburgh City are rising above adversity in League Two

Edinburgh City manager Gary Naysmith has praised his player for how they have handled the club's injury crisis (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Despite an underwhelming start to their League Two campaign that saw the Citizens suffer back-to-back defeats at Albion Rovers and Forfar, the Capital outfit have responded with victories over Stenhousemuir, Elgin, and Stranraer last weekend.

And although Naysmith hasn't had his troubles to seek with player unavailability, another three points at Ainslie Park tonight could move City above their opponents on goal difference into third.

"We've got a lot of players missing where people outwith the club are saying 'hold on they are without a lot of their starting XI'," Naysmith explained. "But what's happening is the players that have come in have rallied together and shown a real unity and togetherness. The lads have been excellent. We have had three clean sheets in our last four games, we've only conceded one goal at Kelty, so in the main these guys are in charge of the jerseys. We've had to play a lot of players out of position but they're committed and will do what's best for the team."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalkeeper Brian Schwake, who is on loan from Premiership outfit Livingston, is also chasing his third consecutive shut-out.

Naysmith added: "Brian is a young goalkeeper who Livingston have really high hopes for. He's playing really well and there is a confidence about him. But I feel a wee bit sorry for Goody [Ryan Goodfellow] because at the time when we were losing goals, none of them were really Goody's fault. And then he went out the team with an injury and due to Brian's form, he is just going to have to sit and be patient for the moment.

"He's a good lad and it's sometimes easy to forget, especially with the sub goalkeeper, but he is encouraging the lads, he trains well and when he's not in the team, he still gets behind his team-mates which is probably the highest compliment I can pay him."

A message from the Editor: