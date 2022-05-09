Unstoppable Penicuik AFC add another cup to trophy cabinet - and they are not finished yet

Penicuik AFC celebrate their latest triumph.

Penicuik face a busy schedule over the next couple of weeks with a Logan Cup semi-final against Scottish Cup champions Tollcross Thistle on Wednesday night, while they have two league matches remaining to try and catch leaders Longniddry Villa who hold a four-point advantage, with Pencaitland also in with a shout.

There was no stopping Penicuik in the first half at Peffermill as they raced into two-goal lead inside 20 minutes. Midfielder Jordan Lister gave them the perfect start in the opening minute with an inch-perfect free-kick which went in via the post.

Striker Gary Nicholson doubled their lead after gliding past two defenders and calmly slotting home.

Longniddry responded in style in the opening minute of the second half as left-back Craig Thomson unleashed a thunderbolt from fully 35 yards which careered into the top corner past goalkeeper David Livie.

The Cuikie were reduced to ten men when Steven Bald was shown a second yellow card, and the equaliser arrived soon after as Liam Currie bundled the ball into the net from Thomson’s corner.

Villa missed a couple of chances to take the lead for the first time in the final, before Penicuik struck through Blair Craig’s header with 20 minutes remaining to secure the silverware.

Haddington Town completed a league and cup double as they added the Sunday Morning cup to their Championship title win with a 2-1 defeat of Easthouses AFC.

The Hi-Hi have Premier Division football to look forward to next season as they ended this campaign on a high at New Victoria Park.

Striker Gavin McManus got Haddington off to a flyer when he netted in the opening five minutes, but Easthouses hit back in the 13th minute when they took advantage of slack defending.