With Hibs and Hearts taking solace in a period of rest during the international break, let's take a look at what else is going on around the Scottish Premiership today.

A grizzled veteran of international football has been ruled out of the Scotland squad with an ongoing injury issue - meanwhile, a pundit has praised a Celtic and Rangers target in a recent interview.

Grant Hanley ruled out of Scotland squad

Grant Hanley will not feature in Scotland's squad for their pair of friendlies against The Netherlands and Northern Ireland due to an injury - he reportedly suffering with an Achilles tendon problem.

On Hanley's current status, Norwich boss David Wagner said: "He is a very physical centre-half. If he is physically on his best then he is one of the best, or the best, in the division. We have to make sure, and he feels the same, to get him back to that level.

"We have given him a proper individual programme in the next couple of weeks, or however long it will take, to get back to that level. Even if we are happy that his Achilles is fine, we have to get him back to the explosive, sharp Grant Hanley he was before his injury."

Micah Richards praises Celtic and Rangers target Callum O'Hare

Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare has been linked with a move to both Celtic and Rangers in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 25-year-old has been collecting plaudits for his performances over the last couple of seasons - popular pundit Micah Richards is also a fan of his, having given him some heavy praise in a recent media appearance.

