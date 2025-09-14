Victory on the road puts Spartans top of the pile

Mark Stowe battles for possession. Picture: Mark Brown

Spartans opened up a two-point lead at the top of SPFL League Two after a 2-0 victory over Stranraer.

Second-half goals from Jamie Dishington and Cammy Russell ensured the Capital side returned from Stair Park with all three points.

Sean Docherty was sent off for the hosts after 31 minutes.

"It was a tough game," defender Callum Booth said afterwards. "I don't think we played our best, the pitch was a bit dry and sticky, but the subs did really well when they came on, and I think that was the decisive moment in the game. Getting that first goal was always going to be massive, especially with them going down to ten men. Once we got the goal it ended up being fairly comfortable in the end.

"It's great to come away from home, get a clean sheet, and keep the winning run going. It's a good place to be at the moment."

Meanwhile, Edinburgh City played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against East Kilbride.

James Stokes and Jason Jarvis were on target for Michael McIndoe's men at Meadowbank with ex-City striker John Robertson and Cameron Elliott netting for the visitors.

"We wanted it to be a bit of a basketball match, and it worked for us," McIndoe said. "The press was magnificent from us - we gave them no time, harassed them. They are a good side. In my opinion, it was probably the best two teams in the league going head to head. We enjoyed it because we wanted to test ourselves. A point was a fair result."