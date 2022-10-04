News you can trust since 1873
Victory over Peterhead will see FC Edinburgh climb to the top of League One

FC Edinburgh have the opportunity to go top of League One with victory over visitors Peterhead at Meadowbank tomorrow night.

By Neil McGlade
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:40 pm - 1 min read
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 3:41 pm

The Citizens returned to winning ways at the weekend following back-to-back defeats to Queen of the South in league and cup.

The 2-1 victory at Montrose, their fourth on the road this season, represents the best away record in the SPFL and is quite a return for a side who earned promotion to League One in May.

They are yet to find their feet at home though with just one win against Clyde in August, however those defeats have come against full-time clubs Dunfermline and Falkirk.

John Robertson has been in fine form for FC Edinburgh this season. Picture: Euan Cherry/SNS

Alan Maybury's men are also the joint top goalscorers in Scottish football's third tier and will strongly fancy their chances against Jim McInally's side who are bottom having registered just one win all season.

Tickets are available from the club website and kick-off is at 7.45pm.

