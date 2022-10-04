Victory over Peterhead will see FC Edinburgh climb to the top of League One

The Citizens returned to winning ways at the weekend following back-to-back defeats to Queen of the South in league and cup.

The 2-1 victory at Montrose, their fourth on the road this season, represents the best away record in the SPFL and is quite a return for a side who earned promotion to League One in May.

They are yet to find their feet at home though with just one win against Clyde in August, however those defeats have come against full-time clubs Dunfermline and Falkirk.

John Robertson has been in fine form for FC Edinburgh this season. Picture: Euan Cherry/SNS

Alan Maybury's men are also the joint top goalscorers in Scottish football's third tier and will strongly fancy their chances against Jim McInally's side who are bottom having registered just one win all season.