We must be at our best to beat students, says Bonnyrigg Rose ace

Bonnyrigg's Jonny Stewart says his team must be at their best to beat Stirling University

Heavy snowfall put paid to the match going ahead at New Dundas Park with 31-year-old Stewart admitting he and his team-mates were desperate to play following the 5-0 Scottish Cup exit to Alloa seven days prior.

The Lowland League leaders visit Forthbank tomorrow to take on Stirling University and Stewart said: "It was really disappointing not to have played last week given the result against Alloa in the cup the week before. We let ourselves down but the main focus this season is trying to get promoted. After a defeat of that magnitude, you always want to get back to playing as quickly as possible.

"Stirling are a good team to play against. They are all young, fit and are pretty much training full-time. Their league position doesn't look great for them so we'll go there confident and favourites to pick up the three points, but we're going to have to be at our best."

Edinburgh University, meanwhile, will be looking to make home advantage count when struggling Gretna are the visitors to East Peffermill.

The students, two places above and 12 points better off than their opponents, lost 3-0 to Celtic B last weekend but have been in good form lately.

Manager Dorian Ogunro said: "It's a big game tomorrow after a deserved loss and disappointing performance against Celtic. It was always going to be a challenge but too many players played below their level on the day.

"It will be a different game against Gretna compared to when we played them earlier in the season. December is a hard month for us with Celtic, Gretna, Rangers and Spartans. We need to get back to the performance levels we've been putting in recently to pick up the three points."

Elsewhere, Spartans suffered a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Rangers B six days ago and Dougie Samuel will be hoping for an immediate response from his players when they welcome Dalbeattie Star to Ainslie Park.