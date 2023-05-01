Bradley Whyte, right, challenges with Brechin's Botti Biabi in Saturday's first leg at Ainslie Park [Pic: William McGillivray - Spartans FC]

Brechin maintain an unbeaten record at Glebe Park this season, but Spartans don’t necessarily need to end that sequence and know any kind draw will be enough to see them through to the play-off final with the bottom of League Two as they hold a 1-0 advantage.

Blair Henderson’s 90th minute header sent Ainslie Park wild after Dougie’s Samuel’s side had to play almost an hour with ten men following captain Kevin Waugh’s first half red card.

“It was a mixture of emotions at full-time, we were buzzing at the end when the goal goes in but we were a wee bit frustrated with the sending off and probably another decision that could have went our way. The boys did brilliant, we all just really dug in, we all defended brilliantly, it was a really hard push to get the win.

“Our dressing room is so tight, everyone is really good pals, we all muck in with each other. It’s a joy to come to training on a Tuesday and Thursday, you look forward to seeing the boys and I think that showed on the park on Saturday with the way we managed to dig out the result.”

23-year-old Whyte was key to Spartans’ Lowland League triumph and sees no reason why they can’t go to Angus and win again.

He continued: “We have another full match to go on Saturday up there. If we had let two or three in, it would have been difficult to go up there to try and get two or three goals.

