'We've got nothing to fear' - Spartans playmaker Bradley Whyte says they will look to end Brechin's unbeaten home record
Spartans midfielder Bradley Whyte believes they have nothing to fear ahead of Saturday’s Pyramid play-off second leg with Highland League champions Brechin City as they were the better side.
Brechin maintain an unbeaten record at Glebe Park this season, but Spartans don’t necessarily need to end that sequence and know any kind draw will be enough to see them through to the play-off final with the bottom of League Two as they hold a 1-0 advantage.
Blair Henderson’s 90th minute header sent Ainslie Park wild after Dougie’s Samuel’s side had to play almost an hour with ten men following captain Kevin Waugh’s first half red card.
“It was a mixture of emotions at full-time, we were buzzing at the end when the goal goes in but we were a wee bit frustrated with the sending off and probably another decision that could have went our way. The boys did brilliant, we all just really dug in, we all defended brilliantly, it was a really hard push to get the win.
“Our dressing room is so tight, everyone is really good pals, we all muck in with each other. It’s a joy to come to training on a Tuesday and Thursday, you look forward to seeing the boys and I think that showed on the park on Saturday with the way we managed to dig out the result.”
23-year-old Whyte was key to Spartans’ Lowland League triumph and sees no reason why they can’t go to Angus and win again.
He continued: “We have another full match to go on Saturday up there. If we had let two or three in, it would have been difficult to go up there to try and get two or three goals.
“We will look to go up there and win again. We will go up there looking to take care of business and make sure we go and do everything right, then hopefully look to play the bottom of League Two. I thought in the first half an hour when we had eleven men on the park that we were the better team, we probably just edged it. We had a few corners and I thought we were on top, then the red card changed the momentum of the game.”