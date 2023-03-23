What Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon said to Liam Kelly about the Scotland number one dilemma

Liam Kelly during a Scotland training session at Lesser Hampden. Picturte: Ross MacDonald / SNS

The 40-year-old Hearts keeper, capped 74 times for Scotland, is recovering from a season-ending double leg-break and misses the opening Euro 2024 qualifying double-header against the Cypriots and Spain at Hampden Park.

Boss Steve Clarke has to choose between three uncapped keepers – Gordon's replacement at Tynecastle, Zander Clark, Motherwell number one Kelly and Norwich's Angus Gunn, son of former Scotland keeper Bryan Gunn, who was given a first call-up after after coming through the under-age groups with England.

Speaking to Sky Sports Scotland, Kelly, 27, said: "I spoke to Craig after he got injured and we played Hearts a couple of weeks ago so I've seen him here (at Fir Park). He said it was going to be interesting to see how it plays out.

"He has been the main man for such a long period of time. He has been amazing so we just need to find out."

Kelly looks forward to battling with the Canaries goalkeeper and Clark for the number one jersey on Saturday.He said: "He's playing every week for Norwich in the Championship so he is obviously a very good goalkeeper. He will think he is good enough to play, Zander will think the same and I think the same but it is the manager's decision.