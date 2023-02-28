New statistics show the SPFL had 21.3 attendees per 1,000 people at matches across its top four divisions, and a weekly average support of 117,700 fans. The stats don’t include Lowland and East of Scotland clubs, some of whom have higher attendances that lower-tier SPFL clubs.

This attendance per capita in Scotland is 65 per cent higher than the second-placed country the Netherlands, which has 12.9 attendees per 1000 people. The summary on transfermarkt, the German football data website, has Denmark in third with 12.2 attendees per 1,000 people, followed by Iceland with 12.0 attendees and England & Wales with 11.4 attendees.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “The incredible passion of Scottish football fans is well-documented, and it’s absolutely fantastic to see our game has once again, by some margin, the highest attendance per capita in European football.

Hearts have the the highest avewrage attendance in the Scottish Premiership this season.Picture: by Alan Harvey / SNS

"It’s an enormous vote of confidence for our game. Attendances in Scotland have significantly outperformed other countries of a similar size for some time now, and the financial importance of gate receipts to our clubs was starkly underscored during the pandemic, when matches were played behind closed doors.”

Last season, more than four million fans turned out to watch their teams across the four SPFL divisions. A total of 4,082,038 fans attended matches across the Premiership, Championship, League 1 and League 2, including play-off fixtures.

