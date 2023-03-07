Where Hearts and Hibs will finish 22/23 Scottish Premiership season: Supercomputer predicts final league table
The two Edinburgh clubs are fighting it out with the likes of Aberdeen and St Mirren to finish third behind Celtic and Rangers this season.
Hearts and Hibs are both in midweek Scottish Premiership action tomorrow as the Jambos head to Celtic Park and Lee Johnson’s side welcome Rangers to Easter Road.
There are currently just five points separating the Edinburgh rivals in the league table while third place Hearts are a massive 22 points behind second placed Rangers. Meanwhile, Aberdeen are breathing down the neck of the capital clubs and currently sit fifth - just two points behind the Hibees.
Using data from football statistics site FiveThirtyEight, this is how the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership league table is predicted to look at the end of the campaign: