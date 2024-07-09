There have been varying levels of incomings and outgoings across the Scottish Premiership clubs so far this summer with the transfer window in full swing.

Hearts have completed deals for Musa Drammeh, Yan Dhanda, Ryan Fulton, Daniel Oyegoke, James Penrice and Blair Spittal while Hibs have brought in Josef Bursik, Marvin Ekpiteta and Warren O'Hora. That’s six signings for the Jambos and three for the Hibees so far, but how does that compare to their league rivals?

We’ve listed all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs from least to most on the number of signings they’ve made so far and named the new faces arriving in the league:

1 . Celtic - 0 No new signings yet | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Kilmarnock - 2 Bruce Anderson (Livingston), Stuart Findlay (Oxford United, loan) | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Aberdeen - 3 Peter Ambrose (Újpest), Dimitar Mitov (St. Johnstone), Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne) | SNS Group Photo Sales