Whitehill Welfare part company with manager Andrew Kidd after poor start
Whitehill Welfare have parted company with Andrew Kidd and his backroom staff following Saturday’s 6-2 home defeat by Newtongrange Star.
It was the Rosewell side’s fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions. Relegated from the East of Scotland Premier Division last season, Kidd was aiming to to bounce straight back up but two wins and four defeats from six league games in the First Division leaves them 12th in the table going into Tuesday night’s home game against Coldstream at Ferguson Park.
The recent run of defeats includes a Scottish Cup exit at home to Camelon and an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup defeat away to Heriot-Watt University.
The club said in a statement: “Whitehill Welfare can confirm that we have mutually agreed to part company with manager Andrew Kidd and his backroom staff.
Most Popular
-
1
Ex Hibs striker Jason Cummings scores on Australia debut as Hearts star Cammy Devlin earns first cap
-
2
Trio of Hearts stars in Steve Clarke's thoughts as Scotland boss explains Stephen Kingsley decision
-
3
How Hibs are faring under Lee Johnson after dismal Premier Sports Cup campaign, 16 new signings, and injury issues?
“We would like to thank Kiddo and his staff for their time and efforts at the club and we wish them all the very best in the future.”
A successful former Whitehill and Bonnyrigg Rose midfielder, Kidd was early into his second season in charge and his backroom team included assistant player manager Josh Walker and coaches Chris Gemmell, Lee McIntosh and Steven McCulloch.