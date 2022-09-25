Whitehill Welfare part company with manager Andrew Kidd after poor start

It was the Rosewell side’s fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions. Relegated from the East of Scotland Premier Division last season, Kidd was aiming to to bounce straight back up but two wins and four defeats from six league games in the First Division leaves them 12th in the table going into Tuesday night’s home game against Coldstream at Ferguson Park.

The recent run of defeats includes a Scottish Cup exit at home to Camelon and an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup defeat away to Heriot-Watt University.

The club said in a statement: “Whitehill Welfare can confirm that we have mutually agreed to part company with manager Andrew Kidd and his backroom staff.

Whitehill Welfare manager Andrew Kidd and his backroom staff have left the club. Pictured are assistant player manager Josh Walker and coaches Chris Gemmell, Lee McIntosh and Steven McCulloch.

“We would like to thank Kiddo and his staff for their time and efforts at the club and we wish them all the very best in the future.”