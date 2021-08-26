Why Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn is happy to get back into a normal routine

Bonnyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn has welcomed the end of midweek matches for the next month, giving his players time to recover and train.

After a busy run of games, the Lowland League leaders don't play again in midweek until they face Tynecastle in the South Challenge Cup towards the end of September.

Horn said: “We can get back to normal training. When you're playing midweek games it's usually just a recovery session."

The manager hopes to have one or two players back from niggling injuries this weekend for a home match against University of Stirling that they will be expected to win. Horn, however, is taking nothing for granted.

He added: "They've lost a few players since last season, as they do each year, but they train full-time – people forget that – so they will be well organised and fit and they will make it difficult.

“They're not any mugs so you've got to approach the game in the right way. You've got to be ready to match their effort and hopefully your

quality shines through.

"It will be a tough game and we'll have to be at the level of performance we have been recently to make sure we get three points."

Rose go into the game on the back of six wins on the spin, even though Callum Connolly played as an auxiliary centre-half in the last two games.

Connolly scored from that position in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Bo’ness, Horn describing his recent performances as “outstanding”.