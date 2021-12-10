Why Chris Kane has no doubts Edinburgh City can reach the play-offs

Chris Kane says Stenhousemuir looked after him well, but he has a job to do for Edinburgh City

Kane has revealed there were a few home truths aired within the home dressing room after last Friday's 1-0 defeat to Annan.

The Citizens turned in a lacklustre display at Ainslie Park as Tommy Goss' first-half strike sealed all three points for the Galabankies.

Ahead of the tomorrow's trip to Stenhousemuir, Kane, who made the switch from Ochilview to the Capital in the summer, insists fifth-placed City must improve if they are to get back on track.

"We spoke honestly about our performance and the way we lost the game last Friday night," the 28-year-old explained. "We watched the clips and reflected on where we can do better. But this week the focus has all been on Stenhousemuir and we're determined to put things right.

"Our target is to progress and move out of League Two so every game is big.

“We are focusing on defending properly and giving our attacking players more opportunities.

“If we do that consistently over the next five months, then I have no doubt we will be in the play-offs.

"I want to do well against every club I play against. Shortly after joining Stenny I injured myself out running during lockdown.