Why Edinburgh City Scottish Cup clash is a 'free hit' for Lothian Thistle Hutchinson Vale

Sandy Cunningham is back at Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale after a move to Bo'ness United didn't work out. He is relishing the Scottish Cup clash against Edinburgh City

The East of Scotland Premier Division side were drawn at home but won’t have any advantage against League 2 City, who also use Ainslie Park as their home ground.

City are expected to walkover their opponents, but Cunningham, who returned to Lothian after a short-lived spell with Bo’ness United says it’s a challenge they are relishing.

“It will be a big test for us, they will be strong,” said Cunningham. “It’s a bit of a free-hit for us. We are all looking forward to it. We’ve been struggling a wee bit lately in the league so it’s a good distraction for us to test ourselves against a league team, it’s exciting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale are 14th in the East of Scotland Premier Division and take on League 2 Edinburgh City, who are two tiers above

“We’ve been constantly looking ahead to it, it’s been in the back of our minds, so it will be good to get it out of our way and get into it.

“I know faces from playing years and years. They have a really strong team; I had a look at their Twitter a few days ago and they are very strong. Looking at their team they should be higher up the league. I’m sure they will get there eventually.”

Dollar-born Cunningham is certainly one of the more cultured in the Lothian Thistle ranks. The softly spoken 26-year-old at one time spent almost two years playing in London with non-league sides Dulwich Hamlet and Tooting & Mitcham United.

He continued: “Trying to get any of the boys out of their comfort zone is a bit of a stretch to be fair.