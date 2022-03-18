Win-or-bust for Newtongrange and Camelon in EoS Premier relegation crunch

The New Victoria Park men are currently sat third from bottom five points from safety with six games remaining, while Camelon are a further place behind them. It’s a match which neither side can really afford to lose, with plenty at stake.

“The team that doesn’t win are pretty much probably down to be honest; it would be a huge win for either club,” said King.

“Unfortunately, we’ve both found ourselves down there for the majority of the season and we are doing our best to try and get out of there. I don’t think this weekend allows any slip ups to be honest.

The score was 4-1 when the sides met earlier in the season - but much rests on Saturday's EOS Premier match (Pic: Scott Louden)

“If we were to go and beat Camelon I think they would struggle massively to get out of it, and I think if they were to beat us we would need to go and win our remaining five games.

“We are always hopeful. Our home record hasn’t been great, we’ve actually played better away from home. It’s a one-off on Saturday, it will be about who wants it more and who turns up on the day.”

King added: “There is six cup finals left for us and they are only going to be cup finals if we keeping winning each one, and we have to start on Saturday.

“They beat us 4-1 on the first game of the season and there has been a lot of changes since between the two teams. I can’t imagine it’s going to be a great game of football, there is too much at stake for a lot of the players to stay composed.

“If we don’t get the result on Saturday we aren’t going to throw the towel in and not continue to work hard for the remaining games until it’s impossible for us not to achieve our league status.”

Elsewhere, at the opposite end of the table, the three-way title battle continues with Linlithgow Rose, Penicuik Athletic and Tranent all on the road and playing at different kick off times at Hill of Beath (7.45pm), Crossgates (2pm) and Dundonald (5pm).

