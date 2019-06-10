Women's World Cup: England V Scotland is UK's most watched women's football match ever

Claire Emslie is congratulated by her team mates after scoring Scotland's goal on Sunday.
SCOTLAND’S clash with England in the Women’s World Cup was the UK’s most watched women’s football match of all time.

BBC bosses revealed the clash drew a peak of 6.1 million viewers on television on Sunday.

 The figure - 37.8% of the available audience - breaks the previous record of 4 million viewers for England’s Euro 2017 semi-final against the Netherlands.

Ellen White and Nikita Parris scored as England claimed a 2-1 victory in Nice.

Shelley Kerr’s side regrouped after falling 2-0 behind in France and scored their first World Cup finals goal courtesy of Claire Emslie.

Scotland now prepare for their second Group D match against Japan in Rennes on Friday.

Scotland are playing in their first World Cup while England reached the semi-finals at the 2015 tournament in Canada.

Kerr was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours with an MBE for her ‘passion’ for football.