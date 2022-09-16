Zander Murray: Gala Fairydean Rovers footballer 'wants to inspire others' after coming out as gay

Zander Murray in action for previous club Broxburn Athletic

Zander Murray, who plays for Lowland League club Gala Fairydean Rovers, took the step after attending a pride event on holiday and concluding that his efforts to keep his sexuality private were ‘playing havoc’ with his life.

Speaking to the club’s website Murray said: “It feels like the weight of the world is now off my shoulders.

"The vibe at the pride event was brilliant and everyone was just being free and happy and it was great to just be me.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I want to help other players who are struggling with this as it isn't easy for men, especially footballers to deal with.

"So I put a post on my social media telling folk I was gay. I didn't need to sit the boys down in the changing room and tell them."

The 30-year-old, who has also turned out for East of Scotland sides Broxburn Athletic and Pumpherston and spent time as a youth with Airdrie and Motherwell, paid tribute to his supportive team-mates.

"I’ve been blown away by their support,” he added. “Before coming out you think people will turn against you and you think the worst.

"It's been lovely how much support I have had.

"I’ve done lots of research and always keep an eye on media outlets to see if there are any support platforms for young gay male footballers but there are none.

"I would really like to look into and see what support can be given to other players to inspire them.”

Murray’s decision comes in the wake of Scottish FA referees Craig Napier and Lloyd Wilson, who came out and Blackpool forward Jake Daniels who did likewise in May, becoming the first openly gay male professional footballer in the UK since Justin Fashanu, who played for Airdrieonians and Hearts in the early to mid-nineties.

He continued: "Of course there are gay footballers in our game and I’ve had lots of players get in touch saying they have read my post and can't believe how strong I am by doing this."

Murray hopes that in the future, players won’t need to come out and make announcements about their sexuality – and has called on the SFA to look into doing more to help and support players in a similar position.

"It can be difficult and you can feel very alone. I knew I was different for many years but with other people in the game coming out it's been amazing,” he continued.

"Hopefully the SFA can work with other leagues and partners and look at support and drive how we help other players.

“That support is greatly needed in the men's game.

“Women's football is another ball game. They are completely diverse and open and this is something the men's game should aspire to be."

Gala’s chairperson Ryan Cass added: "Everyone at the club is fully supportive of Zander and we are delighted for him that he feels comfortable to come out.