Former DP World Tour winner picks up East Alliance trophy

Ross Neill and Marc Owenson making mark in early events on this season’s winter circuit

Former PGA BMW champion Andrew Oldcorn picked up one of the early prizes on this season’s Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance, which is proving productive for Gullane pro Marc Owneson and West Lothian amateur Ross Neill.

Three-time DP World Tour winner Oldcorn, a loyal supporter of the circuit when he’s not playing on the Legends Tour, claimed the Paterson Medal after carding a three-under-par 67 at Falkirk Tryst.

Andrew Oldcorn, pictured in action on the European Legends Tour last year, won on the Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance at Falkirk Tryst | Getty Images

That score was matched by host club member Danny Airens’ net effort, but, in a card play-off, Oldcorn came out on top over the back nine by just half a shot.

The new season got underway at Duddingston, where West Lothian’s Roy Murray picked up the Bootland Trophy by three shots with a splendid net 67 playing off nine.

Neill, Murray’s clubmate, shared the top scratch prize in that event with Greg Nicolson (Royal Burgess) and Rob Paterson (Kilspindie) as they all signed for 70s.

A visit to Duddingston then saw Kingsknowe clubmates Craig Surgeon and Paul Page sign for matching four-under-par 69s on the East Course.

Page, a member of the winning Hailes team in this year’s Dispatch Trophy, picked up the Bernard Gallacher Trophy plus top handicap prize while Surgeon secured the scratch spoils.

The latest event on the circuit took place at West Linton, with a record attendance for the season so far of 86 members turning out.

West Lothian member Ross Neill celebrates his hole-in-one at West Linton in the latest Edinburgh & East of Scotland Alliance event of the season | Contributed

Shot of the day was produced by Neill as the Scratch Order of Merit leader aced the ninth hole with an 8-iron from 165 yards.

Meanwhile, left-hander Owenson landed the Andrew Oldcorn Trophy in that event with a level-par 68.

It was Owenson’s second trophy triumph of the campaign after he’d already picked up the Michael McAllan Memorial Trophy at Mortonhall.

Slender leads in both Orders of Merit

A four-under-par 68 did the trick on that occasion, with Owenson producing something special as he eagled the par-5 eighth then holed a fairway bunker shot for an albatross 2 at the 12th.

Neill holds a slender lead over Gullane-attached professional Lewis Hannah in the scratch points list while Prestonfield senior Willie Laing tops the handicap standings but only just from Broomieknowe’s Scott Reid.

The next event is at Musselburgh on Wednesday, 29 October, when 84 players are already booked in.