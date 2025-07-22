French test for Scotland's women hockey squad

Scotland women continue their build-up for the EuroHockey Championships with a double-header against France in Edinburgh this weekend.

The matches at Peffermill Playing Fields on Saturday, July 26 (11.30am) and Sunday, July 27 (11.15am) see Borders-born Olympian, Sarah Robertson, return as captain with fellow Olympians, Amy Costello and Charlotte Watson, plus Jessica Buchanan, who was travelling reserve for the Paris Games, also in the 18-strong squad.

There is also a training game on Thursday 7.45pm and tickets are available on the day.

Chris Duncan, Scotland’s head coach, admitted it has been a long year for the group, following the robust preparation period over winter for the Nations Cup in Chile in which Scotland finished fifth overall with victories over Japan, Canada and Korea.

Flashback to Scotland at the previous EuroHockey Championships in Germany

He added: “The bounce and enthusiasm which came as a result of our performances in Chile has carried through over the last few months, and I believe we have had great preparation for this competition (the European Championship).”

Edinburgh-based Duncan added: “The team has continued to develop, and showed great hunger to continually develop our own style.

“There is no doubt that the EuroHockey Championships are a tough tournament, with opposition ranked three, seven, and eight in the world in our qualification pool, but we are excited to test our ability against these teams.

“We look forward to the test and the opportunity to show the hockey world what we are capable of.”

Chris Duncan (left), head coach, discusses tactics with assistant coach Jimmy Culnane

Scotland open their campaign in Monchengladbach against arch rivals England on August 10 (10:15), followed by Spain on 11 August (13:30) and their final pool game sees the Tartan Hearts in against Belgium on 13 August (12:15) before the crossover matches which determine the final placings.

SCOTLAND: Amber Murray (Sutton Coldfield), Amy Costello (vice-captain, HGC, The Netherlands), Ava Findlay, Caterina Nelli, Ruth Blaikie (The University of Edinburgh), Bronwyn Shields, Jessica Buchanan, Katie Birch (Wimbledon), Charlotte Watson, Beeston), Ellie Mackenzie (Surbiton), Eve Pearson, Rebecca Birch (Bowdon), Fiona Burnet, Sarah Jamieson (vice-captain), (both Watsonians), Heather McEwan (Royal Victory, Belgium), Jennifer Eadie, Millie Steiger (Clydesdale Western), Sarah Robertson (captain, Holcombe).