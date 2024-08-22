Golden brothers claim doubles as Scotland men romp to victory
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Croatia shocked the Tartan team by taking an early lead from a penalty corner, but Scotland were level five minutes later and then fired four unanswered goals to lead 5-1.
The opposition pulled one back but Scotland claimed five in 14 devastating minutes later in the game to cruise to the comfortable victory.
Jonny Caren, Scotland’s head coach, said: “The game started as expected. It’s been a long time getting to this point, with over 12 months of preparation time, so there was some nervous energy in the first ten minutes that we needed to get out of our system.
“A few small adjustments to our plan at quarter time allowed us to create better passing options which started to help us grow in confidence.”
He added: “Overall, I’m very happy with how we went about our business. We pressed well, and the energy we brought to our off ball movement was good.
“There is always room for improvement, for which we’ll need, when we come to play a tough opponent in Ukraine. The team has earned its rest day tomorrow and we’ll focus on recovery, do our homework on what we need to improve and go again on Saturday.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.