Golden brothers claim doubles as Scotland men romp to victory

Cameron and Jamie Golden from Tayside both claimed two goals as Scotland came from 1-0 down to post a 10-2 victory over Croatia in their opening games in the EuroHockey qualifiers in Vienna.

Croatia shocked the Tartan team by taking an early lead from a penalty corner, but Scotland were level five minutes later and then fired four unanswered goals to lead 5-1.

The opposition pulled one back but Scotland claimed five in 14 devastating minutes later in the game to cruise to the comfortable victory.

Jonny Caren, Scotland’s head coach, said: “The game started as expected. It’s been a long time getting to this point, with over 12 months of preparation time, so there was some nervous energy in the first ten minutes that we needed to get out of our system.

Scotland men's coach Jonny Caren

“A few small adjustments to our plan at quarter time allowed us to create better passing options which started to help us grow in confidence.”

He added: “Overall, I’m very happy with how we went about our business. We pressed well, and the energy we brought to our off ball movement was good.

“There is always room for improvement, for which we’ll need, when we come to play a tough opponent in Ukraine. The team has earned its rest day tomorrow and we’ll focus on recovery, do our homework on what we need to improve and go again on Saturday.”