Another of golf's biggest stars will compete in next month's Genesis Scottish Open.

An already high-calibre field has been boosted the presence of another of golf’s true superstars ahead of next month’s Genesis Scottish Open.

The likes of Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy have already confirmed they will head to Renaissance Club in North Berwick and compete for a prize fund believed to be in excess of £6.6million. Major champions Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose have also entered and they will be joined by defending champion Robert McIntyre, who saw off the challenge of New Zealander Adam Scott to land only the second PGA Tour win of his career and his first on home soil last year.

However, it is the confirmation world number one Scottie Scheffler will return to the Scottish Open that will provide the biggest boost to the tournament organisers. The three-time major championship winner has been a regular competitor at the East Lothian course - but missed out on last year’s tournament after turning his focus to a successful pursuit of a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

However, Scheffler has now confirmed he will return next month and his announcement means all of the current top five players in the official World Golf Ranking will be amongst the field. Such is the strength of the field, Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama and Bryson DeChambeau, who is ineligible for PGA Tour events due to being a LIV Golf player, are the only absentees from the current top ten ahead of next month’s tournament.

Scheffler said: "I'm looking forward to getting back to the Genesis Scottish Open next month. It's an event and a course I enjoy playing given we only get to play links golf a couple of times a year. Playing in such a strong field and in front of the Scottish fans is always fun for us."

What did Robert MacIntyre say after winning the 2024 Scottish Open?

MacIntyre ended a 25-year wait for a Scottish winner of the tournament when he carded a total score of 18 under to win by just one stroke 12 months ago.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his win, the Oban-born star said: “I think I lost my voice after the scream on that hole. I thought I was short. I’ve put a lot of work into this. I’ve changed a lot within the team and I’ve just worked hard. I wanted The Scottish Open. I got a bit of luck on 16 that you need to win golf tournaments. I couldn’t believe when I heard a sprinkler under my foot. It was covered and I thought: I got lucky, it was meant to be. Next week is a new week but I tell you, I’m going to celebrate this with my family, friends, and everyone here. I’m going to celebrate this one hard. We’ll pitch up to the Open when we pitch up to the Open.”

