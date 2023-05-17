Bass Rock Golf Club will be competing in the Dispatch Trophy for the first time in the North Berwick club's 150th anniversary year.

The welcome debut appearance by Bass Rock Golf Club at the Braids, where the 122nd edition gets underway on Saturday, has been teed up to mark its 150th anniversary this year.

“We are honoured to be representing Bass Rock,” said Gareth Pugh, who is in a squad along with Duncan Forbes, Justen Ross, Andy Hall and Stuart Rowell.

“Bass Rock is the third club from the West Links in North Berwick and consists of only 125 members, ten of whom are full members, with the majority of the others coming from Tantallon or North Berwick Golf Clubs.

“Over the years, the Bass Rock has produced some of the finest golfers from East Lothian, with the most famous being Fred McLeod. After emigrating to the US, he won the US Open in 1908 and also finished runner-up in the PGA Championship 11 years later.”

Bass Rock face Lochend in the last of six first-round ties on Saturday morning, with the winners then meeting either Silverknowes Over-50s or Craigmillar Park in the afternoon.

“Our team consists of five experienced and gritty players,” added Pugh. “Having won the County Cup, East Lothian’s top team tournament and played in the same double foursomes format, on several occasions, we are hoping for a strong performance.

“But I have advised the team, some who have little or no experience of playing the Braids, that using the head is the most important club during the week.