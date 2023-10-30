Ross Noon, last year’s Edinburgh & East of Scotland Golfers’ Alliance champion, is finding his form again on this season’s circuit.

The Renaissance Club's Ross Noon, left, is presented with The Uniroyal Trophy by Edinburgh & East of Scotland Golfers' Alliance president Donny Munro after his win at Gullane earlier in the year.

The Renaissance Club player was the outright scratch winner in the latest event at West Linton after also making the prize list in the previous one at Kingsknowe.

Noon carded a level-par 68 at West Linton to finish a shot ahead of Kingsfield’s Cameron Marr, with Jordan Gallagher (Baberton) and David Thomson (Pumpherston) both a further shot back.

At Kingsknowe, Noon shot a one-over 70, an effort matched by Ian Anderson (West Linton), Joe Bryce (Bathgate), Alan Mackay (KIngsknowe) and Craig Surgeon (Liberton).

However, they were all outshone by new member John McDonald as the Cowglen man carded a splendid 69, helped by coming home in two-under-par, and claimed the Paterson Medal with his net 66.

The Bernard Gallacher Trophy was the overall prize up for grabs at West Linton, with that coveted piece of silverware going to Falkirk Tryst Willie Miller with a net 68.

Top trainee in that event was was recent Golfbreaks Get Back to Golf Tour Grand Final winner Rob Paterson (Kilspindie) on 71 while that had been shared at Kingsknowe by Ross Callan (Bathgate) and Hannah Lewis (Gullane) with 75s.

The senior spoils in the latest event were shared on 72 by Ian Dickson (Gullane), Brian Thomson (Kilspindie) and Richard Johnston (Glenbervie) while it had been the same scenario at Kingsknowe as Mike Louden (Glencorse), Brian Thomson (Kilspindie) and Neil McGarva (Kilmacolm) split the spoils there with matching 70s.

Mortonhall, meanwhile, staged the Andrew Oldcorn Trophy, which was claimed by McGarva, who carded a net 71 to pip Danny Airens (Falkirk Tryst) and Martin Smith (Kings Acre) by a shot.

Bryce and Paterson had the best scratch score in that event with level-par 72s while Callan was top trainee on 81. In another three-way tie, Mike Veitch (Longniddry), Ian Ross (Prestonfield) and Graeme Cuthill (Falkirk Tryst) topped the senior standings.

With 275.5 points, Sturgeon tops the Scratch Order of Merit from Noon (269), followed by Craig Gordon(233), Callan (228) and Paterson (209.5).