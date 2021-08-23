Andy Fairbairn is Duddingston hero in Edinburgh Summer League

Andy Fairbairn, pictured after his club championship win earlier this year, was Duddingston's match-winner against Turnhouse.

A thrilling tussle between eight-time winners Duddy and two-time champions Turnhouse at Broomieknowe came down to the match between Fairbairn and Paul Pentland.

With a chance to get Turnhouse back to 3-2 down in a tightly-fought contest, Pentland missed a short putt on the last before Fairbairn eventually secured the decisive point at the 23rd hole.

Earlier, Craig Pirie, David Miller and Ben Alexander had all come out on top by 2&1 over Craig Docherty, Steven Armstrong and Keith Watt in the top three matches.

Calum Robinson then put a first point on the board for Turnhouse with a last-hole win over Jamie Duguid before Gary Thomson made it 4-1 for Duddy as he produced the best figures of the day.

Up against Kyle Wilson, Thomson was one down on the 13th tee before holing a 30-footer for a birdie there then slam-dunking a wedge for an eagle at the next.

After a par at 15th, he then birdied both the 16th and 17th, covering 17 holes in five-under as he recorded a 3&1 win.

As Fairbairn and Pentland were halving their first extra hole birdies, Ricky Moffat holed a good birdie putt on the last to make it 4-2 with a one-hole win over Derrick Williams before Turnhouse captain Olly McCrone recovered well from being down early on to beat Ryan Buckley 3&2.

The scores were then level when Scott MacPherson pipped Gus Santana on the 18th green in the anchor match before Fairbairn, who only joined the club this year after moving through from the west, where he played at Cawder, emerged as the Duddy match-winner.

“The game was played in a great spirit and thanks to Stevie Anderson and his team,” said a delighted Duddy team manager Gordon Milligan.

Duddingtston’s opponents in the final will be decided on Sunday, when seven-time champions Royal Burgess take on recent newcomers Craigielaw in the other last-four clash at Kingsknowe.

Both making home advantage count in the quarter-finals, Royal Burgess won 7-2 against Musselburgh while Craigielaw beat Murrayfield 5.5-3.5.

