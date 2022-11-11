Bathgate duo Ross Callan and Joe Bryce finished first and second respectively in the latest Edinburgh and East of Scotland Alliance event at Haddington. Picture: PGA in Scotland

Ross Callan and Joe Bryce, both professionals at the West Lothian club, finished in the top two spots as 94 members battled it out for the coveted piece of silverware in the circuit’s latest event at Haddington.

Callan claimed victory with a five-under-par 66 that contained no less than nine birdies on a shortened winter course, winning by a shot from the equally-talented Bryce.

On a good day for West Lothian players, Greenburn’s Robert Peebles, a new member, secured the handicap honours with a 67.

In other events, Renaissance Club member Neil Henderson won the Iain Ramsay Memorial Trophy with a 67 on a testing day at Musselburgh, where president Donny Munro (Kingknowe) and Willie McLean (Winterfield) shared the top handicap prize with net 69s.

The Thorburn Cup, meanwhile, was claimed at Mortonhall by Carrickvale’s Gregor Maiden, who pipped pro Stuart McLaren (Renaissance Club) in a countback over the last six holes in matching 69s. It was a fine three-under effort in McLaren’s case.

Royal Musselburgh was the venue for the Andrew Oldcorn Trophy and it went to Dalmahoy’s Steven Lees, who, after signing for a 67, also came out on top in a card play-off, with Kingsfield-based pro Cameron Marr being the player to lose out in that on this occasion after he also shot three-under.