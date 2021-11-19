Bathgate duo Joe Bryce and Graham Bell shine in East Alliance

Bathgate trainee pro Joe Bryce picked up the Bernard Gallacher Trophy when the East Alliance visited Uphall

Joe Bryce claimed the Bernard Gallacher Trophy at Uphall while the Andrew Oldcorn Trophy fell to Graham Bell at Royal Musselburgh.

Bryce’s victory came in an event featuring 82 players as members supported Gordon Law and his team following the fire that destroyed the clubhouse at Uphall earlier in the year.

A trainee pro at Bathgate, Bryce carded a brilliant seven-under-par 63 to claim the overall spoils by two shots.

His effort was also the best scratch score by three shots from the unattached James McGhee, with former PGA champion Oldcorn third on 67.

Merchants man Fraser Smith claimed the handicap honours with a net 65, pipping Duddingston’s Casey Crooks in a card play-off.

Shot of the day came from Duddingston pro James Dick as he aced the 16th, earning £50 for his accuracy.

Bell, an amateur, landed his success in the same size of field with an equally impressive effort in East Lothian.

His five-under 65, which contained three birdies in each half, was the best scratch score by three shots from pro Neil Henderson (Renaissance Club) and Glenbervie amateur Richard Johnston.

In also topping the handicap list, Bell finished a shot ahead of both Toby Bailey (Duddingston) and George Wither (Liberton) as they shared second spot.

In between the events at Royal Musselburgh and Uphall, a record turnout for the season so far of 90 players turned up at Musselburgh (Monktonhall) to contest the Ramsay Trophy.

On a well-presented course that received lots of favourable comments, according to Alliance secretary Alan Greenshields, the trophy went to Royal Burgess amateur Malcolm Penycott.

His net 65 was matched by Kingsnowe’s Donny Munro, but the prize was landed by Pennycott with a net 34 on the back nine against Munro’s 35.5.

The next outing is for a trip across the border at Goswick on Wednesday. That is followed by a visit to Winterfield on 1 December for the final event of 2021.

After a break, the season then resumes with events at Gullane No 3 and Eyemouth in January.

