Bill Dickson: Fife Golfing Association stalwart calls time on his county career

Dickson, a Kirkcaldy man, held the FGA presidency in two separate stints, while he was also the tournament convenor for 15 years.

His other roles included selection committee convenor, which coincided with Fife winning the Scottish Area Team Championship for the first time in 2011 then repeating the feat in both 2013 and 2019.

“I had a happy 28 years on the FGA executive,” said Dickson, a Dunnikier Park member. “In my time as tournament convenor, I was helped firstly by Jim Scott and Charlie Stuart then David Mason came on the selection committee.

Bill Dickson, front row middle, with the winning Fife side in the 2019 Scottish Area Team Championship at Leven.

“Over a 10-year period, Fife won three Area Team titles, as well as finishing runners up twice and third on another two occasions.

“To win it for the first time, I was ecstatic and extremely proud of the guys, as I was with all the victories.

“We also won many Provan Salver and Midland Team events while another big highlight was Fife winning the Scottish Golf Team of the Year Award in 2011.”

Dickson has been succeeded as president by Jim McArthur, having decided to step down along with fellow FGA stalwarts Mason, Stuart and Chic Nash.