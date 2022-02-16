Bob MacIntyre aiming to give himself 'best shot to secure full PGA Tour status'

Bob Macintyre was left scratching his head after a disappointing finish in the Ras Al Khaimah Classic on Sunday but is eager to get going again in this week's Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

The 25-year-old joins Martin Laird and Russell Knox in flying the Saltire in the $12 million event, which is hosted by Tiger Woods at Riviera Country Club.

It is MacIntyre’s first appearance on the US circuit’s wraparound 2021-22 season, having managed to secure a sponsor’s exemption.

The Scottish No 1 came up just short last year in his bid to secure a full PGA Tour card and he’s determined not to be in the same position in 12 months’ time.

“Without being a tour member, you can only play the 12 events to try and hit the temporary status,” he said.

“Last year we hit the temporary status with one event to go and we didn’t really have enough of a chance. [We had] one shot at it and it didn’t work out.

“This year we’re trying to schedule it so that if we do hit temporary status, we can hit it early enough and give it our best shot to get the full status.”

While MacIntyre is making his debut in the Genesis Invitational, he played at Riviera in the 2017 US Amateur Championship

“It’s good to get the invite and it’s on a golf course I’ve played, so it’s nice to be comfortable coming to these events,” he added.

“Last year when I was playing (on the PGA Tour) it was new courses and I didn’t know where to go, whereas here, walking into the clubhouse you know where everything is.

“Being comfortable is half the battle, and now I’m just looking forward to getting going.”

All of the current world’s top 10 are in the field for an event that has an elevated status on the circuit along with only the Memorial Tournament and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

“I’ve obviously watched this on TV and I know roughly the scores you need to get,” said MacIntyre, who heads into the week sitting 66th in the world and needs to get back into the top 50 to secure a spot in next month’s Players’ Championship at Sawgrass.