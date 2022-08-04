Bruntsfield Links win Edinburgh Inter-Club for first time since 2000

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donald Livingstone, Mark Kernaghan, BLGS captain George Reid, Drew McIntosh and Kevin Cattanach show off the trophy.

The hosts beat Silverknowes 3&1 in the final of the double foursomes event, which involves 16 Capital clubs.

In a tight title decider, Mark Kernaghan and Kevin Cattanach finished two up on Jim Keggie and Callum McKinstry at the front.

And, at the back, Drew McIntosh and Donald Livingstone claimed a one-hole win over Jim Keggie and Keith Reilly.

Bruntsfield Links beat Swanston, Mortonhall and Dalmahoy to reach the final while Silverknowes defeated defending champions Royal Burgess, Baberton and Murrayfield in a brilliant run.

“It was the first time since 2000 that Bruntsfield Links have won the Inter-Club….good home advantage!” said the club’s CEO, Michael Braidwood.