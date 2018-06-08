Calum Scott bids to emulate brother in Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy

Have your say

Calum Scott is aiming to follow in his older brother Sandy’s footsteps by winning the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy this weekend.

Sandy, now one of Scotland’s top amateurs, underlined his potential when firing a course-record 66 at Macdonald Cardona en route to winning this event at the Peebles venue by three shots in 2015.

Now Calum will be aiming to use the Stephen Gallacher Foundation’s flagship event as a similar springboard over the next two days in the Borders.

The Nairn player is one of the title favourites in the 54-hole event, having landed impressive success last year in the Scottish Under-16 Boys’ Open Stroke-play Championship at Fairmont St Andrews.

Scott’s rivals include Australian-based Scots Josh Greer and Connor McKinney, as well as Jack Gallacher, Stephen’s son.

Running concurrently and also a three-round Scottish Golf Order of Merit event, the field for the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Vase is headed by Broomieknowe star Hannah Darling.