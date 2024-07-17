Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘I took it all in on my first day, but I know I’m here to work and do a job and play well’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calum Scott has been keeping good company over the past two days as he bids to create some amateur dramatics in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon.

The 20-year-old from Nairn is joining Bob MacIntyre, Ewen Ferguson and Jack McDonald in flying the Saltire in the event’s tenth edition at the Ayrshire venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott secured his spot through winning The Open Amateur Qualifying Series in the build up to the season’s major and has been lapping it up so far in the build up to his major debut.

Calum Scott laughs during a practice round at the 152th Open at Royal Troon. Picture: Tom Russo/The Scotsman.

“Got on site yesterday, collected all my credentials, went to my locker and it was all sinking in that I’m actually here at The Open. It’s been unbelievable,” he said.

“I got to play nine holes with Matthew Fitzpatrick and Matthieu Pavon yesterday,” added Scott of the 2022 US Open champion and this year’s Farmers Insurance Open champion on the PGA Tour. “It was a bit surreal but I’m here, enjoying it and looking forward to it.”

Scott, whose big brother, Sandy, qualified for the 2020 US Open, was speaking before heading out for another practice round, this time with world No 4 Ludvig Aberg. The pair spent some time as team-mates at Texas Tech University, where Sandy also had a spell before turning professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, when he found out I was in the field we kind of jokingly said we’ll have a round together. I was excited,” admitted Scott, who will have former Genesis Scottish Open champion Alex Noren and last year’s European Open winner Tom McKibbin for company in the opening two rounds later in the week.

“He’s top class and he’s showcased his skills on the biggest stage. He’s a great lad and we still keep in touch. There was a cross over during our time at Texas Tech. I spent two years with him.

“He’s very, very good at golf, but he’s a humble guy as well. He’s a great inspiration. What he has done straight out of college has been phenomenal. He’s now one of the best in the world and has shown the world what he can do, by coming out, getting into the Ryder Cup and winning events.

“We weren’t sure what he would do when he turned pro, you never know, but he’s certainly shown what he’s capable of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott is the top Scot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and played in last year’s Walker Cup at St Andrews, where he also finished joint-second in the Links Trophy last month.

“Yes, it feels that way,” he replied to being asked if he felt he deserved to be playing on one of the game’s biggest stages this week.

“There’s no easy way to get into The Open. It’s a reward for a lot of hard work and some good results. You are meant to be here. Part of me feels like I belong here. Then I see Tiger on the range and think, ‘wow, am I at the right tournament?’. That’s the best way to go about it I think. Stay level headed.

“I’ve played a lot of golf recently, but it's hard not to be excited about this and have energy for it. Since the last event in the US in the spring it seems to have been non-stop golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I took a day off at the weekend, then had some light practice coming here, so I feel quite refreshed. It’s important not to over do it. I took it all in on my first day, but I know I’m here to work and do a job and play well. We’ll see what happens.”