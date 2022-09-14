Catriona Matthew leads tributes for Joyce Hunnam

Joyce Hunnam was a keen amateur photographer and posted this shot of North Berwick on her Twitter feed - @map1e23- in January.

In a post on social media, Matthew said the sad news about “one of my best friends” had left her heartbroken.

The two-time winning Solheim Cup captain said Hunnam was “well known to many in both golf and other sports” and described her as a “great person”.

Karen Stupples, another Women’s Open champion, also expressed her sadness, saying of Hunnam: “I always loved seeing her at tournaments.”

Former Scottish Golf performance director Steve Paulding said that Hunnam “loved all things sport and especially Commonwealth Games.”

Hunnam always had a camera around her neck and Stewart Duff, the head greenkeeper at Gullane, acknowledged that in his tribute on Twitter.