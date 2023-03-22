Matthew was a member of three Curtis Cup teams as a player, finishing on the losing side in 1990 but helping GB&I beat the United States in 1992 and retain the trophy in 1994 courtesy of a 9-9 draw in Tennessee.

The 53-year-old Scot said: “Playing in the Curtis Cup is the pinnacle for young amateur golfers. I was thrilled to make the Great Britain and Ireland team three times as a player and I feel just as privileged to be the captain in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a player I remember the emotions of competing in the Curtis Cup - the excitement of being on a team rather than competing individually, as well as the desire to perform well for your team and the pressure you put on yourself not to let them down. As a captain it is my job to navigate the players through these situations and to help them believe what is possible.

Catriona Matthew, who led Europe to back-to-back victories in the Solheim Cup, will captain Great Britain and Ireland in the 2024 Curtis Cup. Picture: Ian Rutherford/PA

"Through the Solheim Cup I have gained experience in building a high performing and successful team, including bringing together individual athletes from different countries and recognising whose strengths will combine well to create successful pairings.

"My goal is to channel all my playing and captaining skills into this Great Britain and Ireland Curtis Cup team to optimise their performance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad