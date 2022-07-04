Claret Jug arrives in Edinburgh on tour ahead of 150th Open

1999 winner Paul Lawrie with the Claret Jug on its visit to The Royal Yacht Britannia as part of a tour of UK. Picture: HSBC

Its first port of call in the capital on Monday was Swanston Golf Club for a HSBC Golf Roots Coaching Session.

To the delight of the kids attending that, 2009 winner Stewart Cink also popped in for breakfast on his way to The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, where he is playing in this week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

“He’d just landed at Edinburgh Airport, Googled somewhere for breakfast on route to The Renaissance and Swanston Brasserie came up,” said club manager Mike Robson.

2009 winner Stewart Cink with Swanston club manager Mike Robson at the capital club.

“I actually thought it was a wind up when it was brought to my attention a guy very like Stewart Cink was sitting at a table having breakfast with his wife and son/caddie. I went over and introduced myself and he was great.”

The prize that goes to the winner of golf’s oldest major was then greeted at The Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith by 1999 champion Paul Lawrie.

“This tour is fantastic,” said Lawrie. “It’s such an iconic trophy that it probably should be happening every year, going round the country and visiting lots of places.

“You want people to see it and get their picture taken with it. Even just now when it came in here, the amount of staff who’d never seen it before and wanted a picture with it was incredible.”

On Wednesday, that opportunity will be available to the Edinburgh public between 10am and 5pm at the City Art Centre in Market Street

“We went to Duthie Park in Aberdeen after I won it,” added Lawrie, who is playing in next week’s milestone event as a former champion.

“We advertised that I’d be there all day and there were thousands of people who came along to get their picture taken with me and the trophy, which was great.