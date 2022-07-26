Connor Wilson lands Lothians title for second time

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He repeated his 2020 title triumph at Prestonfield after producing another solid performance in this year’s edition at Royal Burgess.

Wilson beat Longniddry’s James Morgan, host club member John Fraser and Craig Davidson of Craigielaw to reach the final.

His opponent in the 18-hole title decider was Royal Musselburgh man Stuart Blair, with Wilson coming out on top by 3&2 after both players produced some sparkling stuff.

Castle Park's Connor Wilson won the Edinburgh Evening News Trophy for the second time in three years in the Lothians Championship. Picture: LGA

Blair beat Tantallon’s Richard Gill, who picked up the Stuart Cup as leading qualifier, in his semi-final after earlier wins over Jake Johnston (Royal Burgess) and Graham Currie (Haddington).

The final was watched by a large group that included 17 former Lothians champions as they attended a Lothians Golf Association Centenary Gathering of Champions.

Lohians legend George Macgregor was on the first tee to see the start of the final, with others joining him out on the course.